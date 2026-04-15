Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has introduced a QR code-based feedback system to enhance passenger experience during bus travel.

Under this initiative, commuters can scan a QR code displayed in front of their seats to easily register complaints, share feedback, or rate services in real time. The move aims to ensure quicker redressal of issues and improve overall service quality, a release said..

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Recently, passengers travelling in AC and Volvo buses used the QR code system to report issues related to unpleasant odours. Acting swiftly, GSRTC officials resolved the problem by installing air fresheners in all AC and Volvo buses across the state.

According to the corporation, GSRTC recorded a strong overall passenger satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5 for March 2026, based on 1,702 feedback responses, reflecting largely positive commuter experiences.

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As per the 'Passenger Feedback Rating Performance' analysis report for March 2026, safety emerged as the highest-rated category with a score of 4.7, followed by staff behaviour at 4.6 and cleanliness at 4.5.

The report further highlights that a majority of passengers awarded 5-star ratings to GSRTC services, with staff behaviour receiving particularly high appreciation.

The corporation witnessed a surge in responses towards the end of the month, with 372 feedback entries recorded in the final week, indicating growing passenger engagement. Overall, GSRTC received a total of 1,702 feedback submissions through the new system. The report concludes that the corporation continues to maintain a strong reputation for safety and service quality.

GSRTC officials said the passenger feedback rating system was introduced in March 2026 and has received an overwhelming response across various service parameters.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state's public transport system has been undergoing a significant transformation.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, we have been transforming the public transport system through a series of initiatives to improve service efficiency and passenger satisfaction. The passenger feedback rating system has received a tremendous response, and immediate action is being taken based on feedback. As a result, GSRTC's performance ratings are overwhelmingly positive," said Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

"Due to various initiatives, the number of daily passengers travelling in GSRTC buses has increased from 25 lakh to 27 lakh over the past year. We have set a target of reaching 30 lakh daily passengers in the coming months. Public transport remains our top priority, Harsh Sanghavi added.

An official stated, "The passenger feedback rating system provides critical insights into operational performance and areas requiring improvement. GSRTC maintains a strong reputation among passengers, as reflected in its 4.5 average rating. Safety and staff behaviour remain its key strengths."

GSRTC has installed QR codes behind every seat in premium buses, including AC and Volvo coaches, as well as at least one QR code in each bus. Passengers can scan the code and enter details such as name, email, mobile number, and PNR or ticket number. They can then rate services on parameters including cleanliness, seating comfort, punctuality, staff behaviour, safety, and overall experience. Passengers can also upload photos related to specific complaints. Once submitted, the feedback goes to the concerned officer for prompt action.

The corporation will install special QR codes for "cleanliness" at all bus depots across the state. By scanning these QR codes, passengers will be able to give feedback about the cleanliness of the respective bus depot. Under this new system, a separate QR code will be created for each bus depot. The corporation is preparing more than 400 such special QR codes.

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation operates over 8,000 buses daily, with an average of 2.7 million passengers travelling every day. (ANI)

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