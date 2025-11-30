Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): The widely acclaimed SWAGAT Online Programme in Gujarat continues to provide enduring solutions to critical challenges faced by residents in remote areas.

A recent example is Moddar village in Porbandar district, a small settlement near Kutiyana with around 1,200 residents, which is now celebrating a long-awaited resolution made possible by this initiative, the release said.

Also Read | Airbus Software Glitch: IndiGo, Air India Express Complete Mandatory Software Upgrade of Entire A320 Fleet.

During the SWAGAT Online Programme, Lakhman Moddara and other farmers from Moddar village in Porbandar presented their long-pending road concern before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. They requested the construction of a road and a bridge to ensure direct access to Kutiyana. Recognising the legitimacy of their concern and the significant benefits it would bring to farmers, students, and other residents, the Chief Minister immediately sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the project.

Approval for the road and bridge works was granted with instructions for swift execution. Consequently, work will now commence on a minor bridge, a culvert, and a three-kilometre stretch of road between Moddar and Pasvari villages. For this work, in-principle approval of Rs 9 crore has been given.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 1 December 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

With their concerns resolved through the SWAGAT programme, the villagers expressed deep gratitude. Lakhman said they received a call from the Chief Minister's Office on the fourth day, informing them that their issue had been resolved and that Rs 9 crore had been sanctioned, a major development for their small village. He explained that villagers had long hoped for a direct road and bridge to Kutiyana, as they currently travel nearly 20 kilometres through four villages.

The release stated that over 100 farmers also have fields across the river and often take unsafe shortcuts, entering the river with livestock or using rafts. This long-standing risk will now finally end.

Moddar lies in the Ghed region, where the river remains full for eight months of the year, and the road is accessible for only four. The villagers first raised this concern at the District SWAGAT programme, after which the Porbandar Collector facilitated the removal of obstructions and reopened the old road.

However, the villagers continued to seek a bridge as a permanent solution. When the issue was presented again at the Chief Minister's SWAGAT Programme, the long-awaited resolution finally followed.

Rameshbhai Karangiya of Moddar states that the new road will serve as a lifeline for the village. It will provide students with easier access to school, enable farmers to reach their fields more efficiently, and ensure that patients in medical emergencies can be taken to hospitals without delay, potentially saving lives. Moddar's Maldhari, Ranabhai Katara, fondly recalls the warm welcome extended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Expressing his gratitude, he says that the Chief Minister understood their concern and resolved it promptly, for which the villagers are deeply thankful.

Many villages and towns across Gujarat, including Moddar, are finding effective resolutions to their concerns through the Chief Minister's SWAGAT Programme. Launched during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the SWAGAT Online Programme is now advancing rapidly under Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, upholding the guiding principle of "Nagrik Devo Bhava." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)