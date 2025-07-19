Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): Gujarat is celebrating 2025 as the Urban Development Year, marking 20 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister, first observed 2005 as the Urban Development Year. The vision he set in motion then has shaped 20 years of steady urban progress in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is committed to fast-tracking this journey. He has declared 2025 as the Urban Development Year once again, reinforcing the state's ongoing efforts to improve the 'Ease of Living' for citizens in all cities under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMMSVY), according to the release.

When Gujarat marked its Golden Jubilee in 2010, Narendra Modi had launched Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana in 2009-10, aiming to boost development not just in major cities but also in small towns of Gujarat.

CM Patel has made financial provisions to improve the ease of living for urban citizens. Special focus has been placed on smaller cities while allocating resources for urban development. As a result, progress is now visible not only in major cities but also across smaller towns of the state, said the press release.

Through SJMMSVY, the state government has strengthened essential public infrastructure, serving as a vital support system for small cities. Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the state government launched projects under this scheme to provide basic amenities such as water supply and underground sewerage, at a total cost of Rs 3,924.97 crore, nearly Rs 4,000 crore.

Of this, works worth Rs 2,526.98 crore have already been completed, improving access to water and sanitation in many small towns and enhancing overall ease of living. Presently, projects worth Rs 1,398.19 crore, including sewage treatment plants, water supply systems, and underground drainage, are in progress in 54 cities across Gujarat.

The implementation of SJMMSVY is being carried out through different nodal agencies. Among them, the Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) has been given the responsibility of implementing projects in small cities. As per the available information, over the past 10 years, GUDC has taken up various development works under this scheme, mainly in smaller towns, including sewage treatment plants (STPs), water supply schemes, and underground sewerage systems.

In the last 10 years, water management initiatives under SJMMSVY have helped small towns address persistent challenges related to wastewater disposal. The construction of sewage treatment plants has played a major role in this transformation. GUDC has initiated 16 such projects with a total investment of Rs 283.80 crore.

Of these, two projects, completed at a cost of Rs 58.74 crore, are in Mehsana and Vadnagar. The remaining 14 projects, worth Rs 225.06 crore, are in progress in towns including Gadhada, Kathlal, Patdi, Upleta, Savarkundla, Bayad, Siddhpur, Sojitra, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Vanthali, Modasa, Viramgam, Thasra, and Tarsadi.

Over the past decade, GUDC has implemented 10 water supply projects across 8 cities, with a total investment of Rs 216.8 crore. These include Vijalpore, Tarsadi, Dahod Phase-2, Veraval-Patan, Patan, Tarsadi Part-2, Kanakpur Kansad, Surendranagar, Tarsadi Part-3, and Kalol (Emergency Ward No. 6).

Of the 10 projects, 9 have been completed at a total cost of Rs 212.95 crore. Work is currently underway on the remaining project, Tarsadi Part-3, at a cost of Rs 3.85 crore. These projects have ensured regular and reliable water supply for thousands of urban residents, improving the Ease of Living in these towns.

As part of SJMMSVY, the GUDC has completed underground sewerage projects worth Rs 2,255.29 crore. These projects have played a major role in improving sanitation and enhancing public health infrastructure in a wide range of urban areas.

The cities where GUDC has successfully implemented underground sewerage schemes include: Dholka, Viramgam, Bagasara, Amreli, Petlad, Khambhat, Anand, Borsad, Deesa, Palanpur, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Palitana, Mahuva, Chhota Udepur, Devgadhbaria, Dahod, Jhalod, Kalol, Veraval-Patan, Nadiad, Anjar, Bhachau, Santrampur, Unjha, Kadi, Mehsana, Visnagar, Vadnagar, Rajpipla, Navsari, Vijalpore, Bilimora, Gandevi, Godhra, Shehra, Kaalol, Siddhpur, Patan, Himmatnagar, Khedbrahma, Tarsadi, Bardoli, Kanakpur-Kansad, Mandvi, Surendranagar, Dhrangadhra, Vadhvan, Songadh, Vyara, Dabhoi, Valsad, Vapi, Dharampur, Umargam, Pardi, and Gandhidham.

Additionally, underground sewerage projects are currently in progress across 49 cities, with a total investment of Rs 1,100.83 crore. These include Kathlal, Modasa, Dharampur, Pardi, Bawla, Morbi, Mundra-Baroi, Umreth, Dholka, Vanthali, Jambusar, Upleta, Karjan, Palitana, Una, Godhra, Visnagar, Vijapur, Anjar, Dhrangadhra, Vyara, Radhanpur, Talala, Thasra, Chanasma, Tharad, Dhoraji, Veraval, Gariyadhar, Vallabhipur, Bayad, Rajula, Jafrabad, Vapi, Kodinar, Borsad, Halol, Harij, Idar, Unjha, Ankleshwar, Savarkundla, Tarsadi, Vadali, Shihor, Amod, Mandvi (Kutch), Balasinor, and Viramgam. Plus, stormwater drainage works are underway in Vapi and Viramgam at a cost of Rs 68.25 crore. (ANI)

