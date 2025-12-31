New Delhi [India], December 31: It was a mixed bag of a year, mostly joyous for iconic Indian batter Virat Kohli and his fans, as despite his heart-shattering retirement from Test cricket without any glimpses of another 'peak' and crossing 10,000 runs, the veteran more than made up for all the disappointment with his excellence in limited-overs cricket. The first image in 2025 for Virat and his fans was him helplessly nicking an outside off-stump delivery by Scott Boland to Steve Smith in slips as he concluded a disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), slapping his thigh and cursing himself for time and again falling to the 'corridor of uncertainty' again and again. But as the year comes down to a close, Virat is in the midst of a lethal limited-overs purple patch, averaging 146 in six matches with three centuries and fifties since two successive ducks in Australia started his ODI return on a sour note. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next Match in International Cricket? Check Possible Date and Time in IST When Ro-Ko Will Be Back in Action.

Here are some of the records Virat has established in the year:

The King of Knockouts and ICC events: During the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat became the first-ever cricketer to score 1,000 runs across all ICC event knockouts, with 1,024 runs in 22 matches and 24 innings at an average of 51.20, with a century and nine fifties and a best score of 117. He also is the only player to have 10 fifty-plus scores in ICC knockouts, as Virat won his second ICC CT title, scoring 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, with an unbeaten century against Pakistan and 84 against Australia in the semis, winning 'Player of the Match' for both. He is also the only cricketer to have 50-plus average in three CT tournaments, with 58.66 in the 2013 edition, 129.00 in the 2017 edition and 54.40 in this year's edition.

He also overtook Shikhar Dhawan (701 runs in 10 matches) to become India's highest CT run-getter and overall second, with 747 runs in 18 matches at an average of 74.70, with a century and six fifties in 17 innings.

Completes white-ball cricket, rewriting several franchise cricket records: This year saw Virat complete the white-ball cricket by finally ending the 18-year wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), emerging as their third-highest run-getter with 657 runs in 15 outings with eight fifties. During the IPL, he broke several records, such as becoming the first-ever player to complete 9,000 runs and 300 sixes with a single franchise. He also became the first-ever player in IPL history to have 500-plus run seasons on eight different occasions.

With a Cricket World Cup, two Champions Trophy titles, a T20 World Cup and finally the IPL, Virat had conquered everything on the highest level in limited-overs cricket, all while doing things unapologetically his way and breathing loyalty for the Red and Gold franchise, who had shown faith in him as a U19 World Cup-winning captain back in 2008, when Virat was more raw and was far from the much more polished, disciplined and elite-level athlete he has evolved into with his hard work, consistency and hunger.

Completes 14,000 ODI runs: Virat became the third batter to complete 14,000 ODI runs and eventually became the format's second-highest run-getter of all time, with 14,557 runs in 308 matches and 296 innings at an average of 58.46, with 53 centuries and 76 fifties, and a best score of 183. Becoming the third-highest international run-getter: Even though Virat became a one-format-only player, his consistency could not stop him from toppling Australian legend Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs in 560 matches) to become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket. In 556 international cricket matches, he has scored 27,975 runs in 623 innings at an average of 52.58, with 84 centuries and 145 fifties to his name and a best score of 254*.

Most centuries in a single format by a batter: After hitting his first century of the South Africa series, a blistering 120-ball 135 at Ranchi, Virat topped Sachin Tendulkar's 51 Test centuries to have 52 ODI tons, the most by a batter in a single format of international cricket. With the frequency of ODIs in the modern era, this record might never get broken.

Highest runs by a batter in limited-overs international cricket: Virat also overcame Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 18,436 runs (18.426 ODI runs and 10 runs in a single T20I) to become the leading run-getter in limited-overs international cricket, with 14,557 runs in ODIs and 4,188 runs in T20Is, combining to 18,745 runs in 433 matches and 413 innings at an average of 55.95, with 54 centuries and 114 fifties.

Most ICC ODI trophies won by an Indian: Virat has won the most ICC ODI trophies by an Indian, the 2011 50-over World Cup and the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy titles, a total of three one-day trophies, further sealing his status as perhaps the greatest ODI cricketer statistically and trophy-wise. Also, including his T20 World Cup, he has four ICC trophies, the joint-most by an Indian besides Rohit Sharma. Rohit has won two Champions Trophy and two T20 World Cups each. Virat Kohli Filmed By Bus Driver Along With Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni and Other Delhi Teammates During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Most times finishing inside top two and ten of ICC ODI batter Rankings: This was the 10th time Virat ended the year amongst the top two ODI batters in ICC Rankings, the most by a batter and 16th time he ended within the top 10, the joint-most by a batter in the format.

Most calendar years with 60-plus average in ODIs: This is the sixth time Virat has ended a calendar year with a 60-plus ODI batting average, at 65.10, the most by any batter in the format. The other years have been 2012 (68.40), 2016 (92.37), 2017 (76.84), 2018 (133.55) and 2023 (72.47).

Joint-fastest to Vijay Hazare Trophy runs: Virat made a triumphant return to Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) after 15 years, with 131 against Andhra Pradesh in 101 balls and 61-ball 77 against Gujarat. With this, he completed 1,000 runs in VHT, the joint-fastest by a player, equalling Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal's record. ‘Light of My Life’, Virat Kohli Rings In New Year 2026 With an Adorable Post for Wife Anushka Sharma.

Most centuries by a player during team totals of 350 or more: Virat has scored 11 ODI centuries in team totals of 350 or more, which is the most by an ODI cricketer.

Most fifty-plus scores in home ODIs: Virat overtook Sachin Tendulkar's 58 fifty-plus scores at home (20 centuries and 38 fifties) to end the year with 61 fifty-plus scores in ODIs at home (26 centuries and 35 fifties), the most by a batter in his home conditions. (ANI)

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