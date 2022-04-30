Surat, Apr 30 (PTI) Three children drowned after getting dragged away into Tapi river water in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

The three minors from Iqbal Nagar slum area in the city were playing on the bank of Tapi river near a causeway in Rander locality of the city on Friday evening when the mishap occurred, a police official said.

"The trio drowned due to a sudden rise in water level of the river near the causeway as a result of a high tide in the Arabian sea," the Rander police station official said.

Bodies of two of the deceased - Mohammad Fakir (7) and Shahadat Fakir (8) were fished out late in the evening, while that of Sania Sheikh (14) was found Saturday morning by a team of divers of the city fire department, the official said.

