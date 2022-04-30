The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone will go on sale for the first time today in India. Interested customers can purchase the handset from noon onwards via Amazon India, its official website and offline retail stores. As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 via SBI credit card. OnePlus is also providing a 3-months Spotify Premium subscription. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India.

OnePlus' most affordable 5G phone comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. It can be bought in two colours - Blue Tide and Black Dusk. The 6GB variant costs Rs 19,999 while the bigger 8GB model is priced at Rs 21,999.

Specification-wise, the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G boasts a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

For photography, the 5G-enabled smartphone sports an AI-backed triple rear camera unit consisting of a 64MP primary lens. The remaining two cameras are 2MP lenses for macro and depth. The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

