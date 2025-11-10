Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making tribal communities self-reliant, the Gujarat government is consistently working towards their economic empowerment.

The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED Gujarat), under the Gujarat Industries Commissionerate, has been conducting entrepreneurship and skill development training for tribal youth, helping them build capabilities, secure jobs, and start their own ventures.

From 2021-22 to 2024-25, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) trained thousands of youth in over 14 tribal districts through Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs) and awareness workshops, motivating them towards self-reliance.

Each year, over 200 tribal youth receive entrepreneurship training, and over 30 trainees successfully move towards self-employment. In the last four years, the state government has invested Rs 2 crore to provide entrepreneurship training to over 1,000 tribal youth.

Of these, more than 120 are now running their own businesses, becoming self-reliant. Alongside this, under the skill development initiative, over 1,300 tribal youth were trained between 2021-22 and 2024-25, with 223 of them securing direct employment in the past three years.

The impact of Gujarat's skill development and entrepreneurship training initiatives is clearly evident across the state. In Gundlav GIDC, Valsad, Hitesh Patel established the Standard Equipment Company after receiving business development training from the state government's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED).

Standard Equipment is now a leading manufacturer of process pumps for the chemical industry, serving reputed clients such as Aditya Birla Group and MERCK. With a 15-member team and an annual turnover of Rs3 crore, his journey shows how skill-based entrepreneurship can strengthen regional industries.

In the tribal region of Dang, Dakshaben Birari transformed traditional turmeric farming into a successful agro-business by establishing Ambika Halder Farm with the support of CED training and Sakhi Mandal. Her annual turnover now exceeds Rs 80 lakh, and she continues to provide employment to local tribal women.

Similarly, in Waghodiya, Vadodara, Tarun Vasava has established a strong presence in the plastic manufacturing sector through JSP Plastics. His unit employs 15 people, records an annual turnover of around Rs 1 crore, and he now plans to expand into solar power installations.

Another inspiring example is Smt. Jayaben Varsat from Meghraj in Aravalli, who founded Jayshree Organic Gruh Udhyog after receiving training from CED. Today, she stands as a remarkable example of rural women's entrepreneurship, providing employment to 25 people.

The Gujarat government has introduced an integrated entrepreneurship training model to promote economic self-reliance among tribal communities. The model includes 42 Skill Upgradation Centres, anchor institutes, industry-based bridge courses, and specialised skill development centres. With modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, and collaborations with local industries, these centres ensure that training effectively leads to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

The courses span diverse sectors such as chemical processing, electrical and electronics, apparel and tailoring, beauty and wellness, logistics, IT and data entry, and renewable energy. Each curriculum is carefully designed to align with local economic potential and the evolving needs of industry. (ANI)

