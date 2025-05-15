Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, has approved Gujarat's first 'Centre of Competency (CoC)' in Surat. This centre is poised to become a crucial hub for advanced treatment, accurate diagnosis, and integrated strategies aimed at the eradication of sickle cell anaemia, said an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office (CMO).

According to the release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission - 2047, on 1st July 2023 from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, signifying a nationwide resolve to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.

Minister of Tribal Development, Dr. Kuber Dindor, stated that, "to support this initiative, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs have jointly allocated a significant grant of Rs 6 crore to Gujarat."

Sharing further details, Minister of Tribal Development, Kuber Dindor said that, "since 2005-06, Gujarat's then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken numerous initiatives to improve the health care of tribal communities, especially for controlling sickle cell disease in the state."

According to the release, additionally, with the support of organisations like the Blood Donation Centre (VRK) in Valsad and the Sickle Cell Foundation in Bardoli, promising efforts are underway to control the disease. Recognising Gujarat's effective work in managing sickle cell disease among affected states across the country, the Government of India has planned special programs and regulatory measures in sickle cell-affected states as part of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission.

Gujarat has become a model for other states in controlling this disease. Accordingly, the 'Centre of Competency (Coc)' established at New Civil Hospital, Surat will serve as a crucial centre in the state to carry out impactful work towards the eradication of sickle cell anaemia from Gujarat.

According to the release, from the outset, Gujarat has offered free sickle cell anaemia testing services, which typically cost around Rs 200 to Rs 300 in the private sector. Moreover, patients receive a range of additional facilities and support services.

Under the continuous guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has emerged as a 'Model State' in the mission to eradicate sickle cell anaemia prevalent among tribal communities, a distinction which is a matter of pride for all the people of Gujarat, the Minister added.

Minister Dindor said that, in Gujarat," the Tribal Development Department, along with the Gujarat Tribal Research and Training Society, in collaboration with the Health and Family Welfare Department, conducts awareness programs, preventive measures, and containment efforts related to sickle cell disease. A particular emphasis is placed on organising awareness campaigns throughout the year in schools and colleges within tribal areas to prevent the transmission of this disease among the new generation."

The release said that the Tribal Development Department and the Health Department are closely collaborating to enhance the effectiveness of the programs. The minister further added that the center will provide patient care, treatment, education, and research related to the disease. Additionally, it will be equipped with a modern laboratory for sickle cell patients, along with facilities including 30 treatment beds and two ICU beds.

An action plan has been formulated accordingly. Under the leadership of Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, the Health Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of establishing the CoC in Surat.

Providing further insights, Minister of State for Tribal Development Kunvarji Halpati said that this disease is predominantly found among tribal people. Among Gujarat's 14 tribal districts, South Gujarat has a larger tribal population and a higher number of affected patients. Consequently, the New Civil Hospital in Surat has been selected as the location for the CoC, demonstrating the commitment of both the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat to tribal health care.

According to the release, he expressed hope that this centre will carry out effective work in the near future to eradicate sickle cell disease among the tribal population. The Government of India has approved CoCs in a total of 17 states, including Gujarat, to focus on the healthcare of tribal communities nationwide--a matter of pride and joy.

Under this centre, nodal officers, sickle cell counsellors, and healthcare professionals from 14 tribal districts of Gujarat will receive specialised training.

The centre aims to raise disease awareness and strengthen healthcare capabilities within tribal communities. In its inaugural year, the CoC will be established with a multidisciplinary team and equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities. A robust system will be implemented to register and ensure consistent follow-up with every sickle cell patient. A specialized training center will be established to facilitate capacity-building programs for healthcare providers. Additionally, where required, culturally relevant training materials and awareness literature will be developed and disseminated in local tribal languages to enhance communication and outreach.

Research on hereditary diseases such as sickle cell anaemia will be carried out by both government agencies and specialized voluntary organizations dedicated to disease control and treatment. Insights gained from these studies will help strengthen awareness and preventive efforts within tribal communities, alongside providing targeted training to healthcare workers in tribal regions to enhance their expertise.

The CoC will play an important role in addressing the intergenerational challenges of hereditary diseases like sickle cell anaemia, with a focus on providing long-term, sustainable solutions. (ANI)

