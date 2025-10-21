Surendranagar (Gujarat), [India] October 21 (ANI): The village of Mota Ankevaliya in Gujarat's Surendranagar district is fast emerging as a model of rural development and cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Combining government support with strong community participation, the village has set benchmarks in sanitation, healthcare, and education.

Also Read | ‘Crime of Passion’: Pregnant Woman Stabbed to Death by Former Live-In Partner in Delhi’s Nabi Karim, Her Husband Kills ‘Bad Character’ Attacker.

Door-to-door waste collection has become a daily routine in Mota Ankevaliya, carried out using a tractor funded by the 15th Finance Commission. The collected waste is systematically segregated at a designated shed, ensuring the village maintains high hygiene standards. The area also boasts one of the region's most efficient Primary Health Centres (PHCs), further enhancing residents' well-being.

BG Gohil, Chief District Health Officer of Surendranagar, highlighted the proactive health initiatives in the village. "Health officials regularly monitor the operations at the Primary Health Centre. They make people aware of their health," he said.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor Alleges '3 Jan Suraaj Candidates Forced To Withdraw Nominations'; Vows To Defeat BJP in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Education has emerged as another pillar of progress in Mota Ankevaliya. The Shree Pay Center School has integrated digital learning tools to improve the quality of education while promoting hygiene and social awareness. On Global Handwashing Day, students participated in practical demonstrations on hygiene, reinforcing habits of cleanliness from an early age.

Imran Sarfuddin Teli, a teacher at the school, explained the impact of technology-driven learning. "In smart class learning, students get smart digital lessons. They are learning well due to this. When they visit their computer class, they also do self-learning as part of the G-Shala digital learning initiative," he said.

The village's progress is rooted in its sense of unity and cooperation. Teachers, health workers, and villagers work hand-in-hand to address local challenges. Regular meetings are held to discuss education and healthcare concerns, ensuring that development reaches every household.

Rajesh Patel, the Sarpanch of Mota Ankevaliya, said, "Each month a meeting of parents is conducted to resolve issues in education. Similarly, health-related issues are resolved in a monthly meeting held at the Primary Health Centre."

Villagers also recognise the improvements in their living standards. Karshanbhai Charola, a resident of Mota Ankevaliya, shared, "There are several facilities in our village, which have been made available by the gram panchayat and the government. In our village, a tractor is deployed to collect garbage. It goes to each home, and women throw the garbage in it. After that, at a designated place, it is segregated."

The transformation of Mota Ankevaliya shows Gujarat's progressive vision for rural India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)