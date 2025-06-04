Kalaburagi (Karnataka ) [India], June 4 (ANI): Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences has set up a 25-bed COVID ward as a precautionary measure given the rising number of COVID cases in India.

Medical Superintendent at GIMS Hospital, Kalaburagi, Dr Shivakumar CR, says, "As per the guidelines of the state government's health and family welfare department, and the medical education department, we are fully geared up with a set up of 25 beds of which five beds are in the ICU with ventilators, five are high dependency units, five are for pregnant women and patients requiring maternity services, and remaining ten are general beds... We have a labour room and an attached operation theatre... We have sufficient oxygen, and we have deployed adequate human resources. Our lab is fully equipped and prepared to receive any number of samples. The state government has sent the required kits through the health and family welfare department, and we have been carrying out tests to detect COVID-19".

Also Read | Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER vs POR on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

According to the Union Health Ministry, on May 31, India's COVID-19 tally reached 2,710 active cases, with 1,170 patients discharged.

The country reported seven deaths across multiple states, with comorbidities playing a significant role in most cases, according to state-wise data.

Also Read | Indore Couple Disappearance Case: Husband Raja Raghuvanshi Killed With Machete in Meghalaya's Sohra, Police Confirm; Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Remains Untraced As Search Operations Intensify.

According to the Health Ministry, in Delhi, one death was reported--a 60-year-old female with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, where Covid-19 was an incidental finding. Gujarat recorded one death, with details still awaited.

Karnataka reported one fatality--a 70-year-old male who succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, acute encephalopathy with late-onset focal seizure, severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), and ischemic heart disease (IHD). His COVID status awaits RT-PCR confirmation, as per the statement.

According to the Health Ministry, in Delhi, one death was reported--a 60-year-old female with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, where Covid-19 was an incidental finding. Gujarat recorded one death, with details still awaited.

Karnataka reported one fatality--a 70-year-old male who succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, acute encephalopathy with late-onset focal seizure, severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)