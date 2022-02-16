New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): In the memory of Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the saint was dedicated to uniting the society by giving equal rights and justice to every person.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "The life of Sant Ravidas ji was dedicated to uniting the society by giving equal rights and justice to every person. I bow at the feet of the revered saint Shri Ravidas ji, a symbol of harmony and harmony, on his birth anniversary."

Also Read | Hijab Row: College in Madhya Pradesh Places Ban on Wearing Headscarves.

"He showed the path of the welfare of mankind by awakening spiritual consciousness in the society with his thoughts and creations. His message of unity, equality and karma primacy will always guide us," senior BJP leader said in a tweet.

The Home Minister also stated that the Centre is working continuously to raise the standard of living by making every section a partner in development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 87-Year-Old Woman.

"Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji, the central government is working continuously to raise the standard of living by making every section a partner in development, realizing the ideas of Sant Ravidas ji," Shah tweeted.

PM Modi will also visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh today.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)