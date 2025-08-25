Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Foreign nationals living in Gurugram on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive to clean the roads and drains in the city.

Lazar, a foreign national from Serbia, urged citizens to clean at least a two-meter area beside their homes and shops. Explaining the motive behind the initiative, the Serbian citizen said that India is an amazing country, but its residents don't seem to care about the happenings outside their homes.

"Everyone should keep the area within 2 metres of their house or shop clean. We can do this much for our country. This idea came because this land is beautiful. India is amazing. The only problem is that people also need to take care of things that are outside of their house. Indian people are among the cleanest on the planet," Lazar told ANI.

Lazar further informed that he started the cleanliness drive ten days ago and has been part of small cleanups all across India.

"But the moment it's about things outside their house, they think it's not their issue. We have to change that... I started this campaign only 10 days ago. Before that, I was doing small cleanups all over India, like in Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, and Rishikesh," he said.

Meanwhile, Matilda, who is from France expressed her love for India and said that she was disappointed to witness the lack of cleanliness in Gurugram.

"India is amazing. I love this country. But it is very sad that sometimes there is a lot of garbage everywhere," she told ANI.

Earlier in July, the Haryana Government emphasised maintaining its commitment towards maintaining cleanliness and efficient drainage systems in Gurugram city, keeping citizens' interests in mind.

In a meeting with Gurugram's prominent citizens, Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad directed officials to formulate new plans based on the suggestions received. (ANI)

