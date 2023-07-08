Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) Residents of Ravi Nagar colony here were sent into panic when three men came on a scooter and fired gunshots in air to intimidate a murder witness, police said.

The entire act was caught in CCTV cameras installed at the house of the witness.

Two of the men have since been identified as Anubhav alias Guddu and Raja, who are involved in a murder case stemming from last May, police said. The third is yet to be identified.

On their way out, the three also caught hold of another witness of the same murder, beat him up, and threatened to kill him, police said.

A senior police officer said the three men entered the colony around 6.30 am on a scooter with one of them sitting at the back waving a gun openly.

They stopped outside a house, fired some shots in air, and fled brandishing the gun.

According to the police, last May, Sumit Solanki and his brother were beaten up by some people during a wedding at the Sector-9 Community Centre. Sumit Solanki succumbed to injuries later.

Police had then booked eight people in the matter and rounded in seven of them sending them into judicial custody. One of the accused, Vishu, is still absconding.

The seven accused had come out on bail from the jail recently, the officer said, adding, the houses the three men attacked on Saturday belonged to Chandan and Rohit, both witnesses of Solanki's murder.

According to the complaint filed by Chandan, the three men first went to Rohit's house and left after firing some shots in the air.

"It was around 7 am today when the Anubhav alias Guddu, Raja, and a third person came from behind and caught me near Devi Lal colony. They said they were coming from Rohit's house and they will kill him if they find him," Chandan said in his complaint, according to police.

"They threatened me to not testify in the Sumit murder case. When I refused, they took me some distance away and thrashed badly and fled. My family rushed me to a hospital," he said.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against Anubhav alias Guddu, Raja, and the third person under sections of IPC and Arms Act at Sector 9 A Police Station on Saturday, police said, adding, raids are being conducted to nab the three men.

