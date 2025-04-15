Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI) Gurugram cyber police had arrested 23 fraudsters in the last two months for allegedly duping hundreds of people across the country of over Rs 32 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

"A total of 8,565 complaints and 274 cases are registered against the accused in various parts of the country. Of these, 16 cases are registered in Haryana including 4 cases in Gurugram," said Priyanshu Dewan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the cyber crime unit.

Also Read | Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia Publicly Scolds Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah in Presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Video Goes Viral.

The police have recovered 15 mobiles, four SIM cards and a laptop from their possessions.

The accused used to cheat people in the name of investment and electricity bill payment as well as through extortion, loan apps and fake IDs on Instagram and Facebook, they added.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 34-Year-Old Female Lawyer, 2 Daughters Die by Suicide in Kottayam Over Family Issues.

"After reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), police found that these 23 cyber thugs have defrauded people of Rs 32.08 crores across the country. We have refunded over Rs 77 lakhs to the victims of cyber fraud. Further investigation into the matter is underway", added ACP Dewan

The accused, arrested over the last two months, were identified as Abhishek, Ritik, Vipul Haldar, Anrul Islam, Siraz Mia, Govind Jha, Harpal, Sachin Kumar, Vishnu Panwar, Digvijay, Suraj, Arjun Prasad, Suraj Shrivastav alias Sanjay, Sonu Kumar, Gurdeep, Ladduram, Neelam Kumari, Manoj, Kushal Meena, Dhara Singh Meena, Naveen, Shankar Kumar and Anthony, according to the police. PTI CORR

.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)