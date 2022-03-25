Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) Armed with the leads obtained from a weapon supplier arrested last week, the police here on Friday said they busted an illegal arms making unit in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and arrested two more people.

They identified the arrested men as Abhishek alias Jeetu (30), a resident of Nangla Bihar village in Hathras and Sunil (25) of Rampur village in Uttar Padesh's Aligarh.

Also Read | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Warns Drug Peddlers, Either Surrender or Face Consequences.

Cartridges, a country-made pistol and a large number of weapon-making machines were seized from the raided illegal arms unit, they said.

During the investigation, the duo confessed to the police that they started their business about six months ago in Aligarh.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Attacks on BJP, Dares It To Jail Him and Grab Power.

Last week, the police had arrested illegal arms supplier Jeetu alias Gabbar and seized 25 weapons from him. During his police remand, he had revealed to the police about this arms unit.

Abhishek alias Jeetu and Sunil informed the police that they used to sell their weapons not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Delhi-NCR and charged Rs 2,500 to 3,000 per piece, the ACP said.

According to officials, Gabbar is a habitual offender and was jailed several times. It was in jail that he met meet Abhishek alias Jeetu.

Police said that they are conducting more raids to nab the other accused in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)