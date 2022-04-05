Gurugram, Apr 5 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly harassing the manager of a local pub located on the MG road here, officials said on Tuesday.

The pub manager, a resident of Wazirabad, complained to the police, alleging that sub-inspector Surender used to harass him regularly, they said.

Surender was also the MG road outpost in-charge, police said.

"He (SI) comes to pub every other day and creates issues. He also demands money," the pub manager named Devinder claimed.

He also gave a video to the police.

Commissioner of Police Kala Ramchandran confirmed that the sub-inspector has been suspended.

