Gurugram, Feb 28 (PTI) Police here nabbed six people, who had allegedly robbed goods and shuttering items from a company office in Sector 81 after holding two security guards hostage at gunpoint.

Police said the stolen items, weapons and the vehicle used in the crime will be recovered soon.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said the accused had barged into the office of GLS Infracon. They held two security guards hostage and fled after committing the crime, he said.

An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station on February 25.

The arrested have been identified as Dharmender, alias Dharmu; Harendra; Sumit, alias Govind; Nakul, residents of Charkhi Dadri district; Vikas, alias Popat, of Bhiwani district, and Amit, alias Bhanja, native of Mahendragarh.

"We are questioning the accused. The stolen items, weapons and the vehicle will be recovered soon," added the ACP.

