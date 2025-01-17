Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Emphasising the role of governors in appointing vice-chancellors of state varsities, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said states should adhere to UGC's recent draft notification that gives the governor a bigger role in appointing VCs.

Kumar's remarks gain significance in the wake of the TMC government's row with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the appointment of VCs of 34 state universities.

Also Read | Who Is Priya Saroj? From Age to Net Worth and Political Background, Know All About Samajwadi Party MP With Whom Rinku Singh Reportedly Got Engaged.

The governor is the ex-officio chancellor of state universities.

"Since Independence, or even before that, it was the chancellor of universities who had the prerogative to appoint the VC. Hence, there is no new change in the draft regulation in which the issue of appointing VCs is spelt out," Kumar said.

Also Read | January 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 17.

The UGC chief was talking to reporters here after attending the convocation of St Xavier's College on Thursday.

Kumar said the 2010 UGC regulation had already accorded the chancellor the crucial role in appointing VCs.

About claims by West Bengal on the state having more role in the appointment of VCs than the chancellor, he said the representative of the state has a say in the selection committee, which forwards four-five names to the chancellor and he chooses one among them.

"Among the various proposals in the draft, one pertains to the chancellor's role in the appointment of VCs and that is relevant for both central and state universities," Kumar said.

"Whatever regulations are announced by the UGC, the sole objective is to make our universities globally competitive. It is our responsibility to work together to provide high-quality education," he said.

Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu had earlier alleged in the assembly that the governor was “sitting” over appointments of VCs, ignoring the recommendations of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

"The governor has to sign on the names recommended by the chief minister. But, he is not abiding by the Supreme Court order for appointing VCs in 34 universities. He is prolonging uncertainties, and not performing his constitutional role," Basu had said.

The minister could not be contacted for his reaction on the UGC chairman's remarks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)