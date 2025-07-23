Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) conducted an outreach initiative at the Pramod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home, located in Beltola, Guwahati, on Wednesday as part of its monthly celebration.

The endeavour aimed to extend compassion, dignity, and support to elderly residents through voluntary contributions made by the families of 222 residents of the Advance Base Ordnance Depot (ABOD).

The Pramod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home, which presently provides shelter and care to 57 senior citizens (aged between 65 and 70 years), received essential utilities, including life-supporting medicines, dry ration, one refrigerator, mattresses, bed sheets, and adult diapers.

These items were carefully chosen to enhance the comfort, health and day-to-day well-being of the residents, as per requirements projected by the residents and management of the old-age home.

The outreach was marked by warmth and empathy, with AWWA members engaging personally with the residents and listening to their stories, sharing smiles and reaffirming the Army's spirit of service beyond the call of duty.

This philanthropic gesture reflected AWWA's unwavering commitment to inclusive community welfare and its core values of compassion, solidarity and care for all. The management of the Old Age Home expressed deep gratitude for the generous support, terming it a timely and meaningful contribution that brings both comfort and dignity to their elderly residents.

The initiative by 222 ABOD, under the aegis of HQ 51 Sub Area, stands as a testament to the selfless spirit of Army families and their dedication to social upliftment. It reinforces the larger vision of AWWA to serve with empathy, empower with purpose and touch lives with love. (ANI)

