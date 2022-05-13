Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The locals of Varanasi on Friday expressed their delight over the decision of the Sessions Court to resume the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, and said that this would reveal the truth inside the campus.

The Varanasi sessions court on Thursday ordered the resumption of the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Singh as assistant commissioners along with retaining the earlier appointed commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Also Read | Gujarat: Mysterious ‘Metal Balls’ Fall From Space in Anand, Pics Go Viral.

The survey is likely to kickstart tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, a local, Amit Kumar termed the conduct of the survey necessary to reveal to the nation the "truth about the history".

Also Read | Utkarsh Samaroh: ‘Senior Opposition Leader Asked Me What Else Was Left There To Achieve After Becoming PM Twice’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The survey is being done according to the legal process after the court's order. The court has sought a report so that truth can come out and harmony can be maintained in both the communities and the nation can know the truth about the history," he said.

"We are happy with the order as we have been saying it for a long time," the resident added.

Another local, Santosh Kumar said, "The survey is very necessary. Only then the truth will come out. There should not be any opposition to the survey."

Earlier on Thursday, speaking to the media after the hearing, Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu petitioners in court, said, "Two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra for the survey. The Commission is to submit a report by May 17 before the court."

Two more lawyers were appointed after Mishra was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)