Prayagraj, July 25: The Allahabad High Court will hear again on Wednesday a plea against a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to Preside Over Hearing Tomorrow, Says Muslim Side Lawyer (Watch Video).

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Allows Survey of Mosque Premises, ASI To Carry Out Scientific Survey of Complex Barring Shivling.

Earlier, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court.

