In a significant development in the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the honourable Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court has decided to personally preside over the hearing. Puneet Gupta, the lawyer representing the Muslim side in the dispute, confirmed that the Chief Justice will take up the matter tomorrow at 9.30 am. While the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is permitted to conduct initial digs during the survey, the court will allow a scientific survey only after both sides present their evidence. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Allows Survey of Mosque Premises, ASI To Carry Out Scientific Survey of Complex Barring Shivling.

Allahabad HC Chief Justice to Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Case

VIDEO | "Considering the gravity of the matter, the honourable Chief Justice (Allahabad High Court) has decided that he will himself hear the matter. The matter will be taken up tomorrow at 9.10 am," says Puneet Gupta, lawyer of the Muslim side in Gyanvapi case. pic.twitter.com/Oaq6PG3h9r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)