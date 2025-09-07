New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Sunday issued a clarification after a newspaper reported a defect in the Tail Drive Shaft of ALH Helicopters.

HAL stated that the report presents "One-sided view with misleading commentary" on the orders issued by the Indian Army for a one-time check of ALH helicopters.

Also Read | Mumbai Bomb Threat: Nair Hospital Puts On High Alert After Its Dean Receives Threatening Email Alleging Bomb Threat; Probe Underway.

"This is with reference to articles published in a newspaper on 6th September 2025. The articles, unfortunately, present a one-sided view with misleading commentary. One-Time Check (OTC) is a routine maintenance practice issued subsequent to a defect, in this case, of the Tail Drive Shaft (TDS). HAL is working closely with the Indian Army and has deputed expert teams to ascertain the root cause," HAL stated in a statement.

"HAL reiterates that maintenance aspects are critical to the continued airworthiness of helicopters and emphasises that all maintenance directives must be followed scrupulously," they added.

Also Read | Smuggling Bid Foiled at Border: BSF Punjab Foils Multiple Smuggling Attempts Along International Border; Apprehends 5, Seizes Pistol, Heroin and Drone.

HAL further stated that ALH Dhruv fleet has logged more than 4.5 lakh hours and has been in service for more than two decades, across the Indian Armed Forces, Coast Guard, and Civil operators.

"It has flown in extreme terrains, from high-altitude Himalayan regions to coastal environments. In the ongoing flood rescue and Cas-Evac operations, the Indian Army also undertook high-risk helicopter rescue operations using ALHs to evacuate stranded civilians and CRPF personnel, which stands as testimony to their trust placed in the platform," they added.

HAL urged not to draw "erroneous conclusions," emphasising the importance of accurate reporting by the media.

"HAL believes that it is important to draw conclusions based on comprehensive information and accurate data. HAL respectfully emphasises the importance of accurate reporting by the media regarding its flagship indigenised platforms and not drawing erroneous conclusions based on selective," they stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)