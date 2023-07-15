New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and national president Santosh Suman will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet on July 18 in Delhi, the party said in a statement on Saturday.

HAM Delhi state president Rajneesh Kumar said that both leaders of the party will reach national capital on July 17 to join NDA.

"A big meeting of the BJP-led NDA alliance is going to be held in Delhi regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this, all the allies of BJP across the country will be involved. We have also been invited for this meeting. Party patron Jitan Ram Manjhi and Santosh Suman will attend the meeting to strengthen NDA in Bihar," he said.

He further stated that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers about the NDA meeting.

"Both the leaders will be given a grand welcome by the Delhi unit of the party. There is a lot of enthusiasm among us workers about the NDA meeting," he said.

Earlier Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Saturday wrote to Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi inviting him to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting.

This comes weeks after former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and made his announcement to return to the NDA.

In June, Manjhi withdrew his support from the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

The meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP national president JP Nadda also wrote to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, inviting him to the NDA meet. (ANI)

