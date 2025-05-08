Hamirpur/Una/Bilaspur (HP), May 8 (PTI) Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, security has been beefed up in Himachal Pradesh's districts bordering Punjab, including Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur, police said on Thursday.

Security has been stepped up at all border points with Punjab as a precautionary measure; vehicles entering the state are being checked, and teams have been deployed to keep a vigil on suspicious elements, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal said.

Also Read | India Neutralised Pakistan's Attempts of Large-Scale Drone and Missile Attack on Indian Military Installations, Destroyed Air Defence System in Lahore: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Watch Video).

With famous temples like Baba Balak Nath, Maa Chintpurni and Maa Naina Devi located in Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur districts, police have intensified security checks there, an official spokesperson told PTI.

Police patrolling on the premises of the temples and their surrounding areas have been intensified while devotees have been asked to remain alert, officials said.

Also Read | Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Forwards 'In-House' Panel Probe Report to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed officials, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts, to be vigilant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)