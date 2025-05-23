New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that the UPA government had always "distanced" the North East from Delhi, but now it has been "connected".

On the 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit', Singh told reporters, "I thank PM Modi - the UPA government has always distanced the North East from Delhi. But now it has been connected. Handloom and handicrafts are in the DNA of the North East, and they have the potential to create job opportunities..."

Also Read | Supreme Court a Chief Justice-Centric Court, Requires Change: Justice Abhay S Oka in Farewell Speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Rising North East Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Speaking at the summit the Prime Minister stated that from trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism the northeast of the country is the most diverse part of our diverse India.

PM Modi also highlighted the immense potential of the North East region and its importance in the country's development journey.

Also Read | Who Is Wing Commander Nikita Pandey? Supreme Court Directs IAF, Centre Not To Release Officer Part of Operation Sindoor From Service.

He said, "Our India is called the most diverse nation in the world, and our Northeast is the most diverse part of this diverse nation, from trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism, its diversity is its greatest strength."

PM Modi further explained the various strengths of the region.

He said, "North-East means bio-economy and bamboo, North-East means tea production and petroleum, North-East means sports and skill, North-East means an emerging hub of ecotourism, North-East means a new world of organic products, and North-East means a powerhouse of energy."

He described the region as Ashtalakshmi, referring to the Hindu goddess of wealth.

He said, "That's why the North-East is our Ashtalakshmi. With the blessings of Ashtalakshmi, every state in the North-East is saying: We are ready for investment, we are ready for leadership.'"

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of developing Eastern India in the mission to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He said, "For the building of a developed India, the development of Eastern India is very important, and the North-East is the most crucial part of Eastern India."

He added that for the government, the word EAST represents more than just a direction.

"For us, this EAST does not mean only one direction. For us, this means Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform. This is our government's policy for Eastern India."

The Rising North East Investors Summit, which PM Modi inaugurated, is a two-day event taking place on 23rd and 24th May at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit aims to highlight the North East region as a land of opportunity and attract both global and domestic investment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)