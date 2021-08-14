New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Colourful handmade 'pankhas' (fans) sourced from tribal artisans across the country will provide relief from the hot and humid weather to dignitaries and guests who will attend the Independence Day function at Red Fort on Sunday.

TRIFED, the nodal agency which markets and promotes tribal products, has collaborated with the Ministry of Defence once again to make handmade 'pankhas' available to the guests attending the event, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

This is the fourth year of this collaboration.

It's a small contribution to recognize the craftsmanship of the tribal artisans and provide a fillip to their livelihoods, it said.

Sourced from artisans from states such as Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Jharkhand, these 'pankhas' are eco-friendly and have been made out of natural, organic materials, it said.

As a memorabilia, these 'pankhas' help revive memories of the past when these were an integral part of Indian households and offered comfort in the scorching heat.

The Tribes India 'pankhas' are also available for sale in TRIBES India retail outlets across the country and also on its e-commerce platform.

