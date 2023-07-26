New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday continued his indefinite sit-in protest, amid the downpour in the national capital, following his suspension from the Upper House on Monday.

Suspended for the remainder the ongoing Monsoon Session for "for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair", Singh tweeted, "Second day of the protest. Heavy rain! Perhaps God is also crying over the condition of Manipur. The question is only on one Manipur, when will Modi ji speak in the Parliament?"

Also Read | HC on Web Series, Social Media’s Influence on Youths: Young People Spoiling Lives Due To Lure of Free Relationship With Opposite Sex, Says Allahabad High Court.

On the Opposition's bid to bring a no-confidence motion against the Cenrre in Parliament, the AAP MP said, "I am happy that a no-confidence motion is being moved against this government today. This government has lost people’s trust. It’s not important if they numerically superior to the Opposition in Parliament. What is important is that Manipur is burning."

https://twitter.com/SanjayAzadSln/status/1684017867426242561

Also Read | Australia: Over 50 Pilot Whales Dead in Mass Stranding.

Earlier, on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader sat on an indefinite protest overnight near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Parliament premises.

Singh received support from fellow AAP MPs and other Opposition members from the Upper House, including from the Congress.

The protesting Opposition members even held up placards witn the slogan 'INDIA for Manipur'.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Singh said, "We have been sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi speak up on the Manipur situation. We will keep protesting here till PM Modi makes a statement in Parliament on Manipur."

On the fourth day of the Monsoon session, on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress national president Mallkarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari met the AAP leader at the protest site.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar initially named Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader came near the Chairman’s podium to press for the demand for a discussion on Manipur and a statement by PM Modi, after the Upper House resumed proceedings at 12 noon following its adjournment earlier in the day.

Dhankhar told him to resume his seat. However, the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him.

Soon after the Chairman named Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour “is completely against the ethics and rules of the House.”

Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House, he said.

The Chairman put the motion for approval of the House saying Singh was being suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament "for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair".

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Opposition members have been firm in their demand for a discusion and a ststement from PM Modi on Manipur.

The Opposition raised a chorus that all scheduled or listed businesses in both Houses be set aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)