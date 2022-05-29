New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday condemned the shooting of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala which resulted in his death and said that the law and order situation in Punjab is in deteriorating state.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The dastardly shooting of popular young singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala is deeply saddening. Reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in a sensitive border state."

He also condoled Moose Wala's family, friends and followers.

Moose Wala who joined Congress in December last year, was shot in Punjab's Mansa today and was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. (ANI)

