Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Haridwar, one of the holiest cities in India and a key site of the Kumbh Mela, is making major strides in preserving the purity of the river Ganga through enhanced sewage treatment infrastructure under the Namami Gange Mission. Working towards the goal of a clean and rejuvenated Ganga, the city now hosts two state-of-the-art Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 82 million litres per day (MLD).

These include a 68 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur and a 14 MLD STP in the Sarai area. With these additions, Haridwar's total sewage treatment capacity now stands at 145 MLD, operating at peak efficiency.

The Jagjeetpur STP, based on Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology, is the largest in Uttarakhand and holds the distinction of being India's first STP under the Hybrid Annuity Model. It is also the country's first "Pink STP", with 50 per cent of its staff comprising women, promoting gender inclusivity in environmental management.

"Earlier, all domestic waste used to flow directly into the Ganga. The biggest achievement of our plant is that we are now able to treat all the sewage generated by our community effectively," said Manoj Kumar Verma, in-charge of the Jagjeetpur STP.

Similarly, the 14 MLD STP in Sarai is effectively treating sewage using modern techniques. The treated water is being reused for irrigation, benefiting the local agricultural community and helping to mitigate groundwater depletion.

Sandeep Rathore, a local farmer, said that the change in groundwater is noticeable.

"The water from this STP is being used for irrigation, and the difference compared to groundwater is clearly noticeable. Crops irrigated with this treated water grow much better. The nutrient content and overall quality of the water are excellent; it truly nourishes the crops," Rathore said.

These advanced facilities are future-ready, equipped to manage rising waste volumes stemming from the city's growing population and the increasing influx of pilgrims during major festivals such as the Char Dham Yatra. These initiatives mark important milestones under the Namami Gange Mission, launched by the Government of India to restore the Ganga to its pristine form. Apart from pollution abatement, the mission also aims to protect the religious, cultural, and ecological significance of riverside cities, such as Haridwar.

The progress in Haridwar reflects the collective commitment of stakeholders towards sustainable development and river conservation. (ANI)

