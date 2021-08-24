New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Senior diplomat Harish Parvathaneni has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Parvathaneni, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as an additional secretary in the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said.

