New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Harmeet Singh Kalka has been elected the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Saturday.

During the presidential election to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), members of the committee engaged in arguments, creating ruckus at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara.

Earlier, during the polling, a member who was eligible to cast his vote allegedly revealed it publicly, following which the voting process was stopped.

Kulwant Singh Bath, DSGMC Acting President said, "Guru Granth Sahib's sukhasan performed respectfully as 'sangat' was perturbed too. It was already very late. We received calls, messages & videos. Deeming it my responsibility, I requested everyone, I thank them for accepting my request."

"The Director and his team that was responsible to conduct this election will answer. I can't reply on the same," said Kulwant Singh Bath earlier when asked if the presidential election will be conducted. (ANI)

