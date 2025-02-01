Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) One person was killed while 11 others were swept away after a Force Motors Cruiser carrying 14 passengers plunged into the Bhakra canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district, police said on Saturday.

A man and an 11-year-old boy were rescued, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Also Read | Budget 2025-26: Cabinet Headed by PM Narendra Modi Clears Union Budget Ahead of Its Presentation in Lok Sabha by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The incident occurred at Sardarewala village in Ratia on Friday night, when dense fog engulfed the area, police said.

The passengers, many of whom were from Mehmara village, were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at a village in Punjab's Fazilka district, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Forms SIT To Probe Alleged Conspiracy To Frame Mahayuti Leaders During Tenure of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government.

When the Cruiser reached near Sardarewala village, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle because of low visibility caused by dense fog, and it fell into the Bhakra canal, they said.

"We have retrieved the body of a man. Efforts are on to trace the 11 missing passengers," an officer said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and divers are conducting the rescue operation, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)