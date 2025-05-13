Gurugram, May 13 (PTI) Three alleged cow smugglers were nabbed on Tuesday after a brief encounter with the Nuh police while three others managed to flee, said officials.

All three accused were injured after getting shot in their legs while police constable Ajay hurt his right eye on being attacked by one of the smugglers with a knife. The injured policeman and the accused were admitted to the Nalhar Medical College Hospital for treatment, they added.

Two country-made pistols, three cartridges, seven empty bullet shells, three knives, two axes, one dead and two alive cows, two motorcycles and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession, said police.

The nabbed smugglers have been identified as Rahil (36), Tahir (42) and Shahzad (35), all residents of Pachgaon village, according to police.

An FIR has been registered against the accused persons at Tauru Sadar police station.

"Raids were conducted by two police teams near Pachgaon village's hill on a tip-off. Six youths had tied a cow with ropes at the spot and were preparing to slaughter it.

"Seeing the police teams, the accused started firing at the police party with illegal weapons. In retaliatory police action, three smugglers -- Rahil, Tahir and Shahjad -- were injured by bullets," Nuh DSP Harinder Kumar said.

Police are conducting raids to nab the other accused persons, the DSP added.

According to the police, Tahir and Rahil are brothers and are involved in cow smuggling. Five cases are already registered against both of them.

Shahzad has two cases registered against him. The police are investigating the cases registered against them in other police stations.

During the encounter, three other cow smugglers managed to flee. Police have identified them as Bilal, Shoaib and Tasleem.

Several incidents related to alleged cow-smuggling have taken place in Nuh in less than three months.

Two cow smugglers were arrested after a brief encounter near Silkho hill area in Tauru on April 1, police said.

Salim and Sajid, the accused, sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were admitted to the medical college at Nalhar, said police.

Two illegal country-made pistols, one cartridge, five empty bullet shells, a knife, an axe and a motorcycle among other items were recovered from their possession, they added.

The police also recovered three cows from them.

On March 1, a reward-carrying criminal absconding ever since he allegedly attacked law enforcement officers five years ago was nabbed from his village, police said.

Mohamaddin alias Mulla, a native of Pachgaon village of Nuh district, was arrested by a team of Sector 40 Crime Unit.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on information leading to his arrest.

In 2019, Mohamaddin allegedly opened fire at a police team near Fazilwas village while escaping in a jeep. He was stopped for a check for driving a vehicle without a registration plate.

