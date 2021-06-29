Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday recorded 78 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 7,68,552 while 16 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,417.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, Palwal and Kurukshetra reported 10 cases each.

The latest deaths include three from Jind and two each from Nuh, Panipat and Gurugram, the bulletin said.

There are 1,495 active cases in Haryana. So far, 7,57,640 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, it said.

The state has a recovery rate of 98.58 per cent and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.70 per cent, the bulletin said.

