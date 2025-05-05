Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to implement a new scheme titled "Pandit Lakhmi Chand Kalakar Samajik Samman Yojana", under which eligible artistes will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 as financial support from the government.

The scheme aims to improve the financial and socio-economic conditions of senior artistes and art scholars who made significant contributions to the field of art during their active lives or who are still contributing to the field but are no longer actively participating due to old age.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday, an official statement said.

"Under the scheme, eligible artists will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 as financial support from the government," it said.

Any resident of Haryana who has worked or contributed to the field of art for at least 20 years as an artiste in areas such as singing, acting, dance, drama, painting or other forms of visual arts will be eligible under the scheme.

The applicant should not be less than 60 years of age, as verified through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

If the PPP reflects an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh from all sources, the applicant will receive Rs 10,000 per month. For those with an annual income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000 will be provided.

After preliminary scrutiny and verification of applications by the department concerned, all eligible applications under this scheme will be presented before a special committee constituted by the department.

The committee will evaluate the applications under the current guidelines of the scheme, taking into account both the financial and artistic contributions of the applicants.

The final list of beneficiaries eligible for the honorarium will be prepared by the committee solely based on merit, the statement said.

