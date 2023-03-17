Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid tributes to actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, other noted personalities and martyrs from the state who died recently.

The budget session of the state assembly had started on February 20 and the budget was presented on February 23. After that, the assembly session went in for a break and resumed on March 17.

The House paid rich tributes to prominent personalities and martyrs who passed away during the intervening period.

Kaushik, who hailed from Mahendergarh district in Haryana, was known for his memorable comic roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” and “Mr India”. He passed away following a heart attack over a week ago.

Kaushik was also the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta paid tributes to the departed souls while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Leader of the House, read out the obituary resolutions.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of his Congress party and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Besides Kaushik, tributes were paid to Bhupinder Chaudhary, a former Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, and seven martyrs of the state who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country.

