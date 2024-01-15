Jind (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched the 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign from Jind on Monday.

The program started with a program organized by Valmiki Sabha thereafter, Hooda paid tribute to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar by garlanding the statue in Jind city. Hooda also paid homage to Maharaja Agrasen by garlanding the statue here.

On this occasion, dignitaries and social groups present in the meeting extended their support to the Congress and said they would support making the new Congress' campaign successful.

Hooda visited houses and shops in Palika Bazaar via Town Hall and met people to seek support.

People of the area warmly welcomed Hooda with drums and a shower of flowers. People were standing outside houses and shops with flower garlands to welcome him as there was visible enthusiasm for this campaign. Many people, including traders, assured of full support to Congress this time.

During the public address, people told Hooda the entire state is tormented by the policies of BJP-JJP, unnecessary portals like family ID, and property ID, lack of communication and complete lack of sensitivity. People of Jind expressed their anger over the lack of basic civic amenities like roads, electricity and water.

Hooda said that people have made up their minds to bring Congress to power this time.

This government has completed almost 10 years in Haryana, which is the same as the Congress government in the state. "Now the time has come to compare the performance and achievements of both the governments," he stated.

"When the public will compare the performance of the two governments, they will find that debt has increased 5 times, inflation 4 times, unemployment 3 times and crime has increased 2 times, during the BJP and BJP-JJP governments," he said.

"BJP-JJP have always done politics of enjoying power only by ignoring public concerns. This is the reason why Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law and order and employment, during the Congress government. Today it has become number one in terms of unemployment, crime, corruption and drugs," he pointed out.

"Youth are being forced to migrate to other states and abroad, due to massive unemployment in Haryana. A large number of youth are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime. Murder and robbery have become common in entire Haryana, including Jind," said Hooda.

"The report of the Central Government itself states that Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country. Whereas during the Congress tenure, the criminals had fled Haryana. Haryana was counted among the safest states of the country," he stated.

"During the tenure of Congress, six medical colleges, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS-2, 641 CHC-PHC were built in the state. Whereas the present government is not able to provide them with doctors, machines or medicines. During the Congress tenure itself, five power plants (4 thermal, and 1 approved nuclear plant) were established in the state at a cost of Rs 43,300 crore. But the present government did not set up a new unit," he said.

He said that the Congress had set up 12 government universities in the entire state, including the Ranbir Singh Hooda (Jind), 14 private universities, 9 deemed universities, Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Central University (Mahendragarh), Sainik School Rewari and 6 Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Congress government also got defence universities approved. Hooda said instead of building any new educational institute, the BJP-JJP government closed 5000 government schools.

After the 'Vipkash Aapke Samaksh' and 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaigns, Congress started the 'Ghar-Ghar Congress' campaign. Apart from Hooda, today party state president Chaudhary Udaibhan also started this program from Narnaul. Apart from this, the party's assembly Jan Aakrosh rallies, public meetings and worker conferences are also going in parallel. (ANI)

