India News | Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda Makes Promises for Assembly Polls, Terms BJP-JJP Coalition Regime a Failure

Jind (Haryana) [India], December 25 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda made election promises at a Jan Aakrosh rally at the grain market in Safidon town in Haryana's Jind district on Monday.

The Haryana assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2024.

Hooda was accompanied by his son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, party state president Uday Bhan, former minister and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal, Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli and many other MLAs, leaders were present at the event.

"I promise to you that I will fulfil all promises announced before you today," said the former CM.

The father-son duo launched multiple attacks on the BJP-JJP coalition government terming it a complete failure of governance.

Addressing the gathering, leader of the opposition (LOP) and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the creamy layer limit for the backward class would be fixed at Rs 10 lakh as a relief to give opportunity for jobs to Haryana youths, 2 lakh jobs, 300 free units of power, women will get gas cylinder at Rs 500, old age pension 6,000, resume of old pension scheme and development works like setting up new industrial model townships, colleges and many other works would be done if voted to power, said leader of opposition.

"When BJP formed government in 2014 there was a debt of Rs 70,000 crore on the state which now has reached to 4.50 lakh crore without bringing new projects or development works in state. There is not a single work of the ruling government that should be appreciated as the state which has been known as the number one in the field of employment, sports, jobs, action on criminals, new projects and number one in many other fields now known for number one in unemployment, crime, no new projects and state has been ruined in past nine years in lack of policies," said Hooda.

Deepender Hooda attacked Dushyant Chautala saying that the latter initially forged into an alliance against the mandate but lured people by saying that they would fulfil the demands of old age pension to Rs 5100 and 75 per cent reservation for youths in the private sector but utterly failed.

"BJP has all power such as media tantra, shadyantra tantra, PM, CM, deputy CM but we have blessings of the public and would form government in coming elections. We are ready to contest assembly election along with lok sabha elections and people should get them ready," he added. (ANI)

