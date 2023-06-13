Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] June 13, (ANI): Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Om Prakash Dhankhar on Tuesday called a meeting of party MPs at the party's office Guru Kamal in Gurugram this evening.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and the party's Haryana-in-charge Biplab Deb are expected to be present in the meeting along with all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the BJP from the State.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall in Gujarat: 21,000 People From Coastal Districts Shifted to Temporary Shelters; ICG Evacuates 50 Personnel From Oil Rig.

Programs on the BJP government's nine-year tenure, mass public relations campaign, rallies in Lok Sabha constituencies, the current political situation and many other topics will be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, BJP Haryana incharge Biplab Kumar Deb met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's official residence and held "an in-depth discussion on important matters related to the state".

Also Read | Earthquake Measuring 5.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, No Damage to Property or Casualty Reported.

Assembly elections is due in Haryana in 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)