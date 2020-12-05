Ambala (Haryana), Dec 5 (PTI) Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists held multiple demonstrations in Haryana on Saturday, raising slogans and burning effigies of the Union government to protest against the new farm laws.

Protests were held against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Bhiwani and other districts. Activists set to fire effigies of some corporate houses as well.

Participating in a demonstration, BKU leader Gurjant Singh Billu termed the BJP government "anti-farmer".

In Ambala, farmers gathered in Jalbhra, Pilakhni, Sapeda, Bhudangpur, Tundla and a few other villages to show solidarity with the thousands protesting at the borders of the national capital, saying the agitation will continue till the laws are repealed.

The state unit of the BKU had given a call to burn effigies of the government to protest the new farm laws, which, farmers claim, will lead to exploitation at the hands of the corporates.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

