Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday accorded approval to the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) for 2025-28, with a total outlay of Rs 474.39 crore.

The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also approved the constitution of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of externally aided projects.

HAIDP is envisioned as a strategic intervention to position Haryana as a national hub for Al-enabled development, an official statement said.

The project is proposed for implementation over a period of three years (2025-2028) with technical and financial support from the World Bank. The total outlay is Rs 474.39 crore, with a funding pattern of 70:30 between the World Bank and the Haryana Government.

The key components of the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) include the establishment of critical infrastructure such as the Global Artificial Intelligence Centre (GAIC) in Gurugram and the Haryana Advanced Computing Facility (HACF) in Panchkula.

The project also focuses on skill development and workforce transition for over 50,000 professionals in AI, machine learning, and data science. Additional objectives include the integration of AI into public governance and data-driven service delivery; support for start-ups and R&D through incubation, mentoring, and access to shared computing infrastructure; and the promotion of public-private partnerships in the AI domain.

