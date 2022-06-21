Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure all government buildings in the state fulfil fire safety norms.

Kaushal held a meeting regarding the fire safety audit and gave strict directions to the officers to ensure that within the next three months all the government buildings should fulfil the fire safety norms.

The chief secretary also directed the officers to conduct a special fire safety audit of cinema halls and multiplexes operating across the state soon.

Similarly, in the coming time, fire safety audits will be carried out in universities as well, an official statement said.

Kaushal said fire incidents not only result in loss of property but also put the lives of citizens in danger. Therefore, all government buildings should have complete fire prevention arrangements.

He said that any laxity towards ensuring this work will not be tolerated.

It was informed by the officials in the meeting that there are 28 civil hospitals operating in the state, out of which fire safety norms have been implemented in most of them.

However, in some hospitals No Objection Certificate (NOC) has not been issued due to non-fulfilment of criteria.

Giving strict instructions regarding this, the Chief Secretary said fire safety norms should be implemented in all civil hospitals by the month of September. "No laxity will be tolerated in this work".

Similarly, a detailed list of the necessary changes to be made in the district jails should also be made and an action plan should be prepared soon after meeting with the departments concerned, he said.

He also directed that the buildings of municipal corporations, committees and municipalities should also be fully equipped with fire safety equipment by November 30, so that incidents of fire can be stopped and any kind of loss of life and property can be avoided.

