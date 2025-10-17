Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Marking the completion of one year of its third consecutive term, the Haryana Government extended a major gift to poor families and pension beneficiaries on Friday, as the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced fresh plot allotments under the rural and urban housing schemes, a Rs 200 increase in social security pension, and development grants worth Rs 2,697 crore for panchayats and local bodies.

Addressing the state-level programme at Panchkula to celebrate the completion of one glorious year of the third term of the present state government, the Chief Minister announced allotment of 8,029 plots to beneficiaries in 141 villages and two mega village panchayats across the State under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, In addition, 518 plots were also allotted in Pinjore city under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana. The live broadcast of this program was done at district-level functions organised in all districts, and citizens across the State listened to the Chief Minister's address.

During the programme, the Chief Minister made several important announcements. He said that under the social security pension, the present state government is giving beneficiaries the benefit of Rs 3,000 per month. From November 1 the government is going to increase this amount by Rs 200, after which beneficiaries will receive a Rs 3,200 per month pension from November onwards.

While making another key announcement, the Chief Minister said that for the beneficiaries of 100-square-yard plots who were given ownership certificates today, tehsils will remain open even on Dhanteras day to facilitate registration.

Nayab Singh Saini said that on July 26-27, the CET examination for recruitment to Group-C posts was conducted successfully. There had been demands from the youth to open a portal for corrections in their documents. Today, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has opened this correction portal, which will remain open from October 17 to October 24 till 11:59 p.m.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released Rs 1,044 crore 57 lakh to panchayats towards stamp duty and electricity cess. Along with this, an amount of Rs 169 crore was given for the construction of phirnis (peripheral roads) in 322 villages across the State. In addition, Rs 1,483 crore 77 lakh was released to urban local bodies for development works in towns. In total, Rs. 2,697 crore 34 lakh was distributed as development grants to panchayats and Urban Local Bodies(ULBs).

Extending greetings and best wishes to the people of the State on the festivals of Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, the Chief Minister said that today is a golden day in Haryana's era of development and public welfare. The first year of the third term of the BJP government, dedicated to resolve, service, and commitment, has been completed, which is a moment of pride for all.

The Chief Minister said that while fulfilling the goal of providing a roof over the heads of poor families, 4,002 plots were allotted in the first phase of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, and today 8,029 plots have been allotted. In total, 12,031 plots have been allotted so far under this scheme. Furthermore, under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,247 plots were allotted in the first phase, and 518 plots were allotted today in Pinjore city under the second phase. Thus, 15,765 plots have been allotted so far under this scheme.

The Chief Minister said that during the last year, the government has provided benefits to 77,199 families under various housing schemes, of which 49,403 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 27,796 families under the 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana' have benefited.

Nayab Singh Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the State gave us a historic opportunity for public service for the third time, one year ago. Before this, no party in the State had ever won elections for three consecutive terms. This mandate reflects the people's faith in the Prime Minister's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, his ideals of nationalism, good governance, Antyodaya philosophy, and the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', he said.

The Chief Minister said that in line with the slogan "Non-Stop Haryana", the people of the State gave us a third mandate through the double-engine government to build a strong, prosperous, educated, and healthy Haryana. Not only this, the BJP also received an overwhelming majority in local body elections. Thus, through the triple-engine government, the people have given us three times the strength, and therefore, we are working at triple speed to make Haryana a developed State, he said.

Nayab Singh Saini said that out of 217 'Sankalpas' made in the government's manifesto in the last Assembly elections, the government has fulfilled 46 promises within one year. In addition, work is progressing on 158 'Sankalpas'. Although one year is a short time, this period stands as a witness to triple-speed development. The government had resolved for "non-stop development", and within this financial year, we will complete a total of 90 'Sankalpas'.

The Chief Minister informed that in the past one year, 2,716 projects worth Rs 25,515 crore have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid in the State. These include 2,159 projects worth Rs 4,685 crore inaugurated and 557 projects worth Rs 20,830 crore for which foundation stones were laid. This proves that our government does not indulge in misleading politics; we do what we say.

He said that today, Haryana is progressing rapidly on the path of development. This is the result of the combined strength of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and the triple-engine government in the State. The State Government, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's philosophy of Antyodaya, is working towards a new era of social justice and inclusive development in Haryana, said Nayab Singh Saini. (ANI)

