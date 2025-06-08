New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that with cleanliness and yoga, the country will move towards realising the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' at a fast pace.

Preparations for International Yoga Day 2025 have begun with the launch of a cleanliness campaign on May 27, and daily yoga classes are underway for the grand event on June 21.

CM Saini said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of Yoga at the United Nations, 177 countries agreed. Today, Yoga, derived from our land, has reached everyone globally. The Prime Minister has worked to spread the message of yoga all over the world."

CM Saini said the International Yoga Day programme in Kurukshetra will be historic and grand. "Our ancient ideology is included in yoga. Rishis have given us yoga and meditation as a gift. By doing yoga, a man remains healthy," he added.

The Chief Minister addressed a meeting organised with various institutions regarding International Yoga Day in the auditorium of the Multi-Art Cultural Centre, Kurukshetra, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister urged the officials of institutions, NGOs, business organisations, and other organisations present at the meeting to contribute to the programme's success. He also asked Patanjali Yog Peeth to spread the message of yoga in every house of the city.

The Chief Minister said Swami Ramdev has been spreading yoga in the country and the world. "The arrival of Baba Ramdev on June 21 in Kurukshetra, the land of Lord Krishna, is a matter of great pride for the people of Kurukshetra," he added.

He said the theme of International Yoga Day this year is 'One Earth, One Health', and the Haryana Government has also added the slogan 'Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt'.

The Chief Minister said people have started taking medicines to cure minor diseases, whereas those diseases can be easily controlled with yoga. Therefore, we all should adopt yoga. He said if we want to save our youth from addiction, they will have to adopt yoga. The Chief Minister urged the people of Kurukshetra to reach Brahma Sarovar and Mela Ground at 4 am on June 21 to mark their presence in this great 'yagya' of yoga.

He said more people should be involved in this campaign, and whoever has been given any responsibility should fulfil it as a priority.

He said that, like festivals like Diwali, Holi, and Bhai Dooj, this International Yoga Day should be celebrated similarly.

It was informed that the Brahma Sarovar and Mela Ground have been divided into 103 sectors. Out of these, 64 sectors have been made in Brahma Sarovar and 37 sectors in the Mela Ground and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister administered an oath to institutions, NGOs, and other people present in the auditorium to adopt yoga, pranayama, and meditation regularly in life, to avoid addiction, and to inspire others to do the same. He also inspired them to promote yoga in their families, society, and workplace.

Former State Minister Subhash Sudha said the International Yoga Day programme on June 21 is a matter of good fortune for the people of Kurukshetra. This programme will be seen all over the world, he claimed. Citizens from every house of the city will participate in this programme. He also demanded that the Chief Minister open a meditation centre in the city.

Haryana Yog Aayog Chairman Dr. Jaideep Arya said that on June 21, environmental protection is starting with yoga from Kurukshetra. He said 10 lakh yoga practitioners in the state will sow medicinal plants, and more than 1 lakh people in Kurukshetra will set a world record by doing yoga together.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh, Superintendent of Police Nitish Agarwal and District Council President Kanwaljit Kaur and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

