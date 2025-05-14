Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday congratulated Arpandeep Singh from Kaithal, the state topper of the Haryana Board Class XII examinations, over a video call.

CM Saini also interacted with other stream toppers- Saroj from Jind, who secured the top position in the Arts stream, and Naman from Bhiwani, the Science stream topper.

The Chief Minister praised the students for their hard work and dedication, and wished them success in their future endeavours.

"You have made both the state and your parents incredibly proud. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement, and I hope you continue to achieve even greater success," stated the Haryana CM while congratulating Arpandeep Singh on a video call.

He also extended his greetings to Arpandeep Singh's father, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to you as your son has topped the Haryana Board exams."

The Haryana Board of School Education declared the HBSE 12th Result 2025 yesterday.

On Tuesday, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla congratulated students who successfully passed the CBSE Class X and XII examinations.

In his message, Birla highlighted the importance of hard work, discipline, and focus in achieving academic success.

In a post on X, Birla said, "Heartiest congratulations to all students who have cleared the CBSE Class X and XII examinations. Your success reflects sincere effort, discipline, and focus."

The CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations started on February 15 and concluded on March 18 and April 4, respectively. Class 10th students achieved a passing percentage of 93.66, whereas 88.39 per cent of students passed the Class 12th examination.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students of classes X and XII on Tuesday, who cleared their CBSE examinations after the results were announced.

The PM also encouraged those disappointed with their results, saying, " One exam cannot define you."

Meanwhile, 91 per cent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94 per cent more than the boys. On the other hand, 95 per cent of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 per cent more than the boys. A total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students passed. (ANI)

