Ambala (Haryana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off special train services connecting Ambala to Ayodhya under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana scheme.

In a post on X, the Haryana Chief Minister shared that around 700 elderly pilgrims from seven different districts were part of the inaugural train journey. He stated that comprehensive arrangements have been made for the devotees' food and safety.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Elderly Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Takes His Head Home and Cook Meal As if Nothing Happened; Accused Arrested.

"A historic and emotional experience unfolded as the green flag was waved to flag off a special train under the Chief Minister Pilgrimage Scheme, from Ambala in the land of Lord Shri Krishna Ji, 'Haryana,' to the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram Ji, Ayodhya Dham. This is not merely a journey, but a voyage of spiritual transformation. Today, 700 elderly pilgrims from 7 districts were sent off on the first train, with complete arrangements made for their food and safety," said CM Saini.

Speaking to reporters, CM Saini called it a moment of great pride to flag off this special train service to Ayodhya, which is the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram.

Also Read | India's Handicrafts, Mango Shipments Affected As West Asia Tensions Disrupt Key Middle East Markets.

He also announced that a special train will be flagged off to 'Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded, Maharashtra' in the last week of April.

CM Saini said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that today, through the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, the train to Ayodhya Dham has been flagged off from here. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after 500 years, we have got the opportunity to witness the grand, divine, and modern temple of Lord Shri Ram. Our elders and economically weaker devotees, who think that they should be fortunate enough to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram. Our government facilitates such people to visit pilgrimage sites through the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana scheme. The train to Nanded Sahib will be flagged off in the last week of April." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)