Chandigarh [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, at an event organised at the Haryana Civil Secretariat to mark National Unity Day. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered an oath to officers and employees to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of the nation, a press release said.

In his address, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Sardar Patel was a true symbol of national unity and the architect of a united India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, and played a crucial role in the national integration process following independence in 1947. Sardar Patel strengthened the nation's foundations through his exceptional administrative abilities. At the time of independence, the country was divided into numerous princely states and royal territories. However, Sardar Patel successfully integrated 562 princely states into the Indian Union, thereby laying the groundwork for a united and strong nation.

The Chief Minister further said that India is now on the path to becoming a global superpower, a vision whose foundation was laid by Sardar Patel. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised Patel's dream of complete national integration by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The construction of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district, he said, has immortalised Sardar Patel's legacy for future generations, the release stated.

Emphasising the importance of the day, the Chief Minister urged everyone to draw inspiration from Sardar Patel's life and remain committed to the unity, integrity, and security of the country. He said that National Unity Day is not only a tribute to a great leader but also an occasion to reaffirm our collective resolve to build a strong and united India.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings on National Unity Day to all officers and employees and administered the oath of dedication to the nation's unity and integrity.

Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi also paid homage to Sardar Patel, describing him as the unparalleled architect of India's national unity. He said that through his sharp intellect and strong determination, Sardar Patel achieved the extraordinary feat of integrating 562 princely states under challenging circumstances, an accomplishment rarely seen in world history, particularly without bloodshed.

He said that Sardar Patel's life exemplified sacrifice, dedication, and determination. Patel envisioned an India where the administrative system was founded on discipline, integrity, and service. He described the concept of the Indian Administrative Service as a fundamental pillar of nation-building.

Welcoming the Chief Minister, Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture, said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in establishing the administrative foundation of independent India. By politically unifying the princely states, he built a strong central administration. Under his visionary leadership, the All India Services, including the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service, became the backbone of governance and law enforcement, ensuring stability and good governance. Patel's efforts, he said, helped India emerge as a strong, organised, and administratively capable nation. (ANI)

