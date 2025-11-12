Chandigarh [India], November 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with State BJP President Pandit Mohan lal Badoli, held an important meeting with senior officials and workers of the party here at Sant Kabir Kutir on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana, which is tentatively scheduled for November 25.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion took place regarding the outline for welcoming the Prime Minister and the successful organisation of the program.

CM Saini also convened a meeting of the State Progress Dashboard, focusing on the review of mega projects across various departments.

In a post on X, Saini said, "Today, during the meeting of the State Progress Dashboard, a review of the mega projects of various departments was conducted. During this, all departments were directed to promptly remove the obstacles arising in the implementation of the projects and to complete the development works on a priority basis so that the public can benefit from these facilities in a timely manner. The Haryana government is fully committed to completing every development project in a time-bound, transparent, and effective manner in the interest of the public."

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi. Both leaders discussed various public welfare schemes and development projects being implemented in the state. (ANI)

