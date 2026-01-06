Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the AI-based 'Haryana Budget Janbhagidari' Portal during the pre-budget session held in Gurugram, in line with Haryana Vision 2047.

Through this portal, citizens will get a direct opportunity to participate in the state's budget-making process. Suggestions can be submitted on the portal in Haryanvi, Hindi, and English, languages ensuring participation from all sections of society.

The Chief Minister said that this platform reflects the government's commitment to transparency, citizen participation, and participatory governance. Through this portal, citizens, experts, and stakeholders will be able to connect directly with the government, share practical suggestions, and help make the budget-making process more open, continuous, and dialogue-driven, a release said.

Earlier on January 5, a significant meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) was held at Haryana Niwas under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During the meetings, detailed deliberations were held on proposals related to major infrastructure and development projects of various state departments, and several important decisions regarding the procurement of works and services were taken.

A total of five tenders with an estimated cost of around Rs 133.47 crore were considered in the HPPC meeting, a release said.

Of these, re-tendering was ordered in one project. For the remaining tenders, with an estimated cost of about Rs 123.13 crore, detailed negotiations were conducted with the bidders. After negotiations, the final agreed value of these works was fixed at approximately Rs 105.04 crore. Through this transparent and effective negotiation process, the state government ensured savings of nearly Rs 18.09 crore, reflecting strong financial management and efficient use of public resources. (ANI)

